Nepal Receives 1,312,080 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine From The British Government.

As many as 1,312,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX facility from the British government have arrived in Kathmandu on Monday.
An official of the Ministry of Health and Population said that vaccines were brought by Qatar Air today morning at 9 am.
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75