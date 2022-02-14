Nepal Receives 1,312,080 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine From The British Government.

Nepal Receives 1,312,080 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine From The British Government.

Feb. 14, 2022, 4:37 p.m.

As many as 1,312,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX facility from the British government have arrived in Kathmandu on Monday.

An official of the Ministry of Health and Population said that vaccines were brought by Qatar Air today morning at 9 am.

Agencies

Elections Commission Added Additional 200,000 New Voters For May 12 Polls
Feb 14, 2022
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine’s Day 2022: History And Significance
Feb 14, 2022
India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths
Feb 14, 2022
Voting Begins In Goa, 55 Uttar Pradesh Seats And Uttarakhand
Feb 14, 2022

More on News

Elections Commission Added Additional 200,000 New Voters For May 12 Polls By Agencies 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
All Academic Institutions Open From Today By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal Railway to Start Dry Run From February 13 By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
Japan Assists Medical Equipment for Meri Stop Community Hospital In Kailali District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Maoist Revolutionaries Will Come To One Place Sooner Or Later: Maoist Leader Prachanda By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago
Election Commission Announces Ending The Voters Name Collection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

132 kV Solu Corridor Transmission line Charged From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 226 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 482 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2022
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Valentine’s Day 2022: History And Significance By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths By Agencies Feb 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75