Weather Forecast For February 15 Across Nepal

Feb. 15, 2022, 7:21 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.

The division announces that the light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

