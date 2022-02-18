Three New Political Parties Register For Local Elections

Feb. 18, 2022, 8:09 a.m.

EC Spokesperson Saligram Sharma Poudel said three new political parties – Janata Pragatisheel Party, Nepal Samajik Ekta Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party – got registered.

With this, the number of political parties registered there has reached 106, said Poudel. The new party has been registered as per Articles 4 and 5 of the Political Parties Act, 2073, on the condition of following the provisions of the Constitution of Nepal, Political Parties Act, 2073, Political Parties Rules, 2074 and the prevailing federal laws.

As per the constitutional provision and existing laws, any political parties willing to take part in the election must be registered at the EC, informed the election body.

According to the EC, any political party willing to participate in elections has to submit a formal application, along with party statute, manifesto, regulation, flag, sample of election symbol, arrangement of 21 central members in the central committee and auditing reports of the previous fiscal year.

The Election Commission (EC) has started registration of political parties for the upcoming local level election scheduled for May 13 reports The Rising Nepal.

