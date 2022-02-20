MCC Tabled In The Parliament

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has been tabled in the House of Representatives (HoR) two and a half years after it was registered in the Parliament Secretariat.
Minister for Information Technology and Communications Gyanendra Karki, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, tabled the agreement for approval in the House of Representatives meeting on Sunday.
