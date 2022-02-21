Winter Olympics End In Beijing

The closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics concluded at the National Stadium on Sunday.
The Games saw competitors take part in a record 109 events.
The first Winter Olympics of the pandemic era required athletes to follow strict anti-virus measures. With no tickets on sale, crowds were limited to invited domestic spectators only.
The Olympic flag was passed on to the 2026 hosts, Milan and Cortina in Italy.
