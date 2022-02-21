Winter Olympics End In Beijing

Feb. 21, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

The closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics concluded at the National Stadium on Sunday.

The Games saw competitors take part in a record 109 events.

The first Winter Olympics of the pandemic era required athletes to follow strict anti-virus measures. With no tickets on sale, crowds were limited to invited domestic spectators only.

The Olympic flag was passed on to the 2026 hosts, Milan and Cortina in Italy.

Agencies

