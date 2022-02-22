Nepal’s 63.4% Of The Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The government has fully vaccinated 63.4 per cent of Nepal’s total population of nearly 30 million against COVID-19 as of today, a new milestone. The government has set a target to inoculate the entire population by mid-April reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), of the total 47,882,800 doses of the vaccines imported by the country until now, 37,755,427 doses have been safely administered to date.

According to the daily, the first doses of the vaccination have covered 73.2 per cent of the population while the full doses have covered 63.4 per cent. Similarly, the first dose and second dose or full dose coverage for those aged 18 year and above stands at 90.8 per cent and 81.0 per cent respectively.

With only two months left to meet the target, 36.6 per cent of the population remains to be vaccinated against the disease. According to the MoHP, the vaccination for all adolescents aged 12-17 years stands at 88.0 per cent with the first dose and 65.0 per cent with the full dose reports The Rising Nepal.

As per the MoHP data, 18,365,652 people have received their first shots while 18,497,689 have received their full dose. Similarly, 906,533 people have received additional doses as of Monday. The MoHP administered 873,438 doses of the vaccines in the last 24 hours.