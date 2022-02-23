India Registers A Major Decline In Covid Cases With 13,405 Fresh Infections

India has logged 13,405 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, reporting a major decline.

The active cases in the country now stand at 1,81,075, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent.

The total recovery stands at 4,21,58,510 and the total death toll at 5,12,344.

A total of 1,75,83,27,441 vaccinations have been reported.

Source: India Today