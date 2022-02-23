MoFA Urges Nepalis To Leave Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged the Nepali people in Ukraine to return home by using available commercial flights except for the urgency to stay there.

The Ministry issued the notice to this effect on Wednesday given the assessment of the current situation in Ukraine and the latest developing events.

The Ministry has also asked the Nepalis to postpone their visit to Ukraine unless the visit is urgent.

The Ministry said that it received information from the Nepali embassy in Berlin which also looks after Ukraine that the embassy had contact with 38 Nepali people in Ukraine and that they were well. The Ministry has urged the Nepalis in Ukraine to contact the embassy in Berlin in case of a need.