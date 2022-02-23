Supreme Court Rejected To Issue Interim Order To Postpone Local Elections

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected to issue an interim order in a petition filed demanding to put off the local level election slated for May 13 reports RSS.

With this, ways have been paved for the Election Commission (EC) of Nepal to run election related activities targeting the local level poll.

A single bench of Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha issued a show cause notice letting the EC to carry out its schedules for the local level poll.

Mayor of Bhangaha Municipality in Mahottari district Sanjib Kumar Shah had filed a writ petition demanding to scrap the announcement of the local level poll stating that the date for the poll was six months prior to their term and was thus unconstitutional reports RSS.