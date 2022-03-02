Gautam Buddha International Airport To Operate From May 16

Gautam Buddha International Airport To Operate From May 16

March 2, 2022, 8:13 a.m.

Following the completion of calibration flight, which started on February 18, Gautam Buddha International Airport is now ready to operate flights from May 16.

However, the work of setting up an immigration office under Home Ministry and customs office under Finance Ministry has not been done yet reports The Rising Nepal.

Flight calibration is done to check the navigation system and ensure radar systems are working to ensure an aircraft passes an inspection and its equipment is up to date.

In that process, tests have been done on the distance of the aircraft, the route used by the aircraft, the lights installed at the runway during take-off and landing.

General Manager of Gautam Buddha International Airport Govinda Prasad Dahal said that a technical team comprising a Thai pilot flew a mechanical flight for nine days and inspected the communications equipment.

The preliminary report of the mechanical flight shows that the communication and other equipment installed at the airport have been found to be in order.

The construction of the airport has been done under two phases, including ICP-I (construction of physical infrastructure) and ICP-II (communication equipment installation).

Aero Thai Company, which was awarded the contract for ICP-II of the airport, carried out the calibration flights reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

Will Choke Russian Economy, Defend Every Inch Of Ukraine, says Biden
Mar 02, 2022
Nepal Army Day 2022 Celebrated With Various Programs
Mar 02, 2022
India Evacuated Over 1500 Indian Nationals From Ukraine
Mar 02, 2022
India May See Fourth Covid-19 Wave Around June 22: IIT Kanpur Study
Mar 01, 2022
UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session On Ukraine
Mar 01, 2022

More on National

Nepal Army Day 2022 Celebrated With Various Programs By Agencies 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
India To Supply Chemical Fertilizers To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal's Parliament Ratifies US-funded $500 Million Grant Agreement By Agencies 2 days ago
US Embassy Welcomes MCC’s Ratification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COAS General Sharma Inagurated Nepali Army’s ‘Mass Exhibition’ By Agencies 3 days ago
Nepal Opposes Russia’s Action Against Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Will Choke Russian Economy, Defend Every Inch Of Ukraine, says Biden By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
India Evacuated Over 1500 Indian Nationals From Ukraine By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Centers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75