Gautam Buddha International Airport To Operate From May 16

Following the completion of calibration flight, which started on February 18, Gautam Buddha International Airport is now ready to operate flights from May 16.

However, the work of setting up an immigration office under Home Ministry and customs office under Finance Ministry has not been done yet reports The Rising Nepal.

Flight calibration is done to check the navigation system and ensure radar systems are working to ensure an aircraft passes an inspection and its equipment is up to date.

In that process, tests have been done on the distance of the aircraft, the route used by the aircraft, the lights installed at the runway during take-off and landing.

General Manager of Gautam Buddha International Airport Govinda Prasad Dahal said that a technical team comprising a Thai pilot flew a mechanical flight for nine days and inspected the communications equipment.

The preliminary report of the mechanical flight shows that the communication and other equipment installed at the airport have been found to be in order.

The construction of the airport has been done under two phases, including ICP-I (construction of physical infrastructure) and ICP-II (communication equipment installation).

Aero Thai Company, which was awarded the contract for ICP-II of the airport, carried out the calibration flights reports The Rising Nepal.