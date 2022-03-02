Proposal To Impeach CJ Rana To Be Tabled Next Meeting

Proposal To Impeach CJ Rana To Be Tabled Next Meeting

March 2, 2022, 5:46 p.m.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dilendra Prasad Badu has said that an upcoming session of the House of Representatives (HoR) is expected to discuss the impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumser JB Rana.

Talking to media at the Federal Parliament Building today following the meeting of the lower house, he said the House would proceed towards the proposal as per the regulations.

The provision is that the impeachment motion can be presented in any session for further parliamentary proceedings after seven days of its registration. And, the law requires the formation of an 11-member impeachment recommendation committee, and a time of three months has been given to re-present it at the parliament along with an objective basis for the decision.

“The proposal to impeach the Chief Justice will be moved forwards in the upcoming House of Representatives session and discussions for the same is going on. The recommendation committee will have the representation of multiple parties and we are taking time for the same,” he said.

CJ Rana faces an impeachment motion since February 13 and the ruling coalition lawmakers moved the Federal Parliament Secretary questioning his competency.

The next meeting of HoR has been scheduled for March 6 reports RSS.

Agencies

