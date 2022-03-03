Nepal Voted In Favor of UN Resolution Demanding Russian Troops Withdrawal From Ukraine

Nepal Voted In Favor of UN Resolution Demanding Russian Troops Withdrawal From Ukraine

March 3, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

Nepalese delegation in UN voted United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding that Russia stop the fighting in Ukraine and withdraw its troops.

“We oppose threat or use of force against the territorial integrity & political independence of any sovereign country. Return to the path of peace is never late. We urge Russia & Ukraine to resume dialogue to give peace a chance,” said Amrit Rai, Nepal’s Permanent Representative to the UN UNGA Emergency Special Session.

The nonbinding resolution won overwhelming support. A total of 141 of the 193 member countries supported it, while five countries, including Russia, Belarus and North Korea, voted against it. Thirty-five countries abstained including India and China.

Rai.jpg

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "Now people of Ukraine have more reason to believe in the United Nations. It is just the beginning. Don't think this is the end itself."

Russia's ambassador defended the invasion. He says Western diplomats exerted "unprecedented pressure" to get support for the resolution.

Vassily Nebenzia said, "This document will not allow us to end military activities; on the contrary, it could embolden Kyiv radicals and nationalists."

Agencies

IPPAN To Organize Hydro-Expo In April
Mar 03, 2022
South Korean Presidential Elections: Two Candidate In Neck To Neck Race
Mar 03, 2022
Proposal To Impeach CJ Rana To Be Tabled Next Meeting
Mar 02, 2022
Will Choke Russian Economy, Defend Every Inch Of Ukraine, says Biden
Mar 02, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport To Operate From May 16
Mar 02, 2022

More on News

IPPAN To Organize Hydro-Expo In April By Agencies 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal Received Idols From US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
PM Deuba And US Secretary Of State Balkan Discussed On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 33 minutes ago
Proposal To Impeach CJ Rana To Be Tabled Next Meeting By Agencies 17 hours, 24 minutes ago
Professor Khatri Appointed Nepal’s Ambassador To The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Ruling Coalition Parties Agree To Approve MCC From The Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

South Korean Presidential Elections: Two Candidate In Neck To Neck Race By Agencies Mar 03, 2022
Weather Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2022
MCC Acknowledges Nepal's Decision To Ratify Compact By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Gyalpo Lhosar: Public Holiday And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 30 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 123 New Cases 321 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75