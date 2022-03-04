NOC Increases The Prices Of Petroleum Products

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has again increased the prices of petroleum products.

The NOC has revised the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene citing an increase in their prices in the international market.

The Corporation has increased the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs. 5 per litre each effective from Thursday midnight.

As per the latest revised rate, petrol costs Rs. 150 per litre, diesel and kerosene each cost Rs. 133 per litre. This is the highest ever price of petrol, diesel and kerosene in Nepali market.

Even after adjusting the fuel price, the NOC still faces a loss of Rs. 16.28 per litre in petrol and Rs. 11.78 per litre in diesel, the NOC said. However, NOC is making a profit of Rs. 19.51 per litre in kerosene, Rs. 23.08 per litre on aviation fuel (domestic) and Rs.60.26 per litre in international aviation fuel.