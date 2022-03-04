Weather Forecast For March 4 Across Nepal

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region of the country.

