Weather Forecast For March 4 Across Nepal

Weather Forecasting For March 4 Across Nepal

March 4, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 111 New Cases 385 Recoveries And 1 Death
Mar 04, 2022
Kathmandu Based Diplomats Expresses Solidarity With Ukraine Denouncing Russian Invasion
Mar 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 70 New Cases 320 Recoveries And 3 Death
Mar 03, 2022
Nepal Received Idols From US
Mar 03, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 111 New Cases 385 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2022
MCC RATIFICATION Crisis Averted By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2022
INVASION ON UKRAINE Nepal Against Russian Invasion By A Correspondent Mar 04, 2022
Government Has Bakradrishti On Madheshi Commission: Datta By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2022
The Science Of Mind Of Psychology: The Eastern Perspective By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Mar 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75