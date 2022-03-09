Nepal Weather March 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy

Nepal Weather March 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy

March 9, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

French Parliamentarians Meet Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka
Mar 09, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 23 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 74 New Cases , 345 Recoveries And One Deaths
Mar 08, 2022
French Parliamentarians Are Visiting Nepal
Mar 08, 2022
International Women's Day 202: History And Significance
Mar 08, 2022

More on Weather

Nepal Weather March 8: Partly To Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecasting For March 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For March 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For March 5Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Forty Women Issued Kalapathhar Declaration Drawing Attention To Climate Change By Agencies Mar 09, 2022
French Parliamentarians Meet Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2022
Putin Orders To Impose Import-export Ban On Certain Products For 2022 By Agencies Mar 09, 2022
EU To Phase Out Dependence On Russian Gas By 2030 By Agencies Mar 09, 2022
US Bans Energy Imports From Russia By Agencies Mar 09, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 23 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75