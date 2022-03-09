Nepal Weather March 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces tonight.
