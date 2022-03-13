China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi

China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi

March 13, 2022, 9:08 a.m.

The quantity of Chinese goods imported through the Rasuwagadhi transit is going to increase reports RSS.

An agreement was reached to increase the volume of Chinese goods imported into Nepal from the transit during 'virtual' talks between the border officials of Rasuwa and Jilung Province in Kerung, according to the District Administration Office.

Efforts made by Rasuwa Chief District Officer Nawaraj Jaisi to meet the demand of the Nepali market to increase imports, which have been declining due to COVID-19 infection, have been fruitful. He said that it has been agreed to bring 14 containers to Rasuwagadhi daily from nine containers starting later this month.

Enthusiasm among traders and businesspersons has increased as the import volume of Chinese goods has increased.

Entrepreneurs have said that 28 Nepali containers are expected to get daily employment after 14 large Chinese containers started arriving in Rasuwagadhi daily reports RSS.

Agencies

India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday
Mar 13, 2022
United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine
Mar 13, 2022
Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19
Mar 12, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion
Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba
Mar 11, 2022

More on Economy

Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Continues To Decline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Trishuli 3B Hydropower Project Makes Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Honors 12 Exemplary Women On Yellow Rose Day 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
TRADE DEFICT Widening Further By A Correspondent 5 days, 22 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA JOINT MEET Prioritizing Storage Projects By A Correspondent 5 days, 22 hours ago
NEA Will Supply Adequate Electricity To Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor : MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
Nepal Weather March 13: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75