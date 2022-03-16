Nepal Police To Mobilise 100,000 Temporary Police For Local Polls

Nepal Police To Mobilise 100,000 Temporary Police For Local Polls

March 16, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

Nepal Police to recruitment 100,000 temporary policemen (Myadi police) to beef up security in the upcoming local level elections slated for May 13, 2022 reports The Rising Nepal.

“The Ministry of Finance has given approval to the Nepal Police Headquarters to begin the recruitment process of exactly 100,000 temporary policemen,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Spokesperson for the Police Headquarters Bishnu Kumar KC, said.

“We will publish a vacancy for a 40-day temporary job this week. Once recruited, we will provide them one week basic policing training,” reports The Rising Nepal quoting SSP KC

“Once the Election Commission Nepal confirms the total number of polling centres and booths, the Headquarters will decide on the number of policemen to be mobilised on the basis of security sensitivity,” SSP KC said.

Agencies

