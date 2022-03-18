Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19

Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19

March 18, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

As Omicron cases recede across the world, Israel has claimed that a new likely variant has infected some people in the country. Israel’s health minister said that two passengers, who had arrived in Israel, were found infected with the new Covid variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which tracks and designates Covid-19 variants, is yet to say anything on the reports from Israel.

SYMPTOMS

Low fever, muscle aches and headaches are among other mild symptoms of the new Covid variant. The illness caused due to this variant does not require special treatment, a news report quoted the ministry as saying.

"It's likely that they were infected before boarding the flight in Israel. The variant could have emerged here," Nachman Ash was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

IS IT DANGEROUS?

Israeli health experts have indicated that the new variant is not expected to cause a fresh wave of infections in the country.

"The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," an official said, adding that "At this point, we're not concerned about [the new variant leading to] serious cases."

Agencies

Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation
Mar 18, 2022
Russia Has No Plan For Occupation of Ukrainian Territory: Russian Foreign Ministry
Mar 18, 2022
COVID-19 Fatalities Exceeds 6.05 Million Across The Globe:WHO
Mar 17, 2022
Four More Airlines Show Interest To Commercial Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport
Mar 16, 2022
Nepal Police To Mobilise 100,000 Temporary Police For Local Polls
Mar 16, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 220 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Fatalities Exceeds 6.05 Million Across The Globe:WHO By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases and 213 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Caste-based Practices Decreased But Not Momentum: A Review Of The Studies Commissioned By FCD By Dr. Man Bahadur Bk Mar 18, 2022
Holi Festival In Kathmandu By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 18, 2022
Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation By Agencies Mar 18, 2022
Russia Has No Plan For Occupation of Ukrainian Territory: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies Mar 18, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2022
Holi Festival 2022: Significance and Importance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75