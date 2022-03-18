Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19

As Omicron cases recede across the world, Israel has claimed that a new likely variant has infected some people in the country. Israel’s health minister said that two passengers, who had arrived in Israel, were found infected with the new Covid variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which tracks and designates Covid-19 variants, is yet to say anything on the reports from Israel.

SYMPTOMS

Low fever, muscle aches and headaches are among other mild symptoms of the new Covid variant. The illness caused due to this variant does not require special treatment, a news report quoted the ministry as saying.

"It's likely that they were infected before boarding the flight in Israel. The variant could have emerged here," Nachman Ash was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

IS IT DANGEROUS?

Israeli health experts have indicated that the new variant is not expected to cause a fresh wave of infections in the country.

"The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," an official said, adding that "At this point, we're not concerned about [the new variant leading to] serious cases."