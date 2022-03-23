India Logs Off 1,581 New Covid Cases

India Logs Off 1,581 New Covid Cases

March 23, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

India reported a total of 1,581 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,10,922. According to Union health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 23,913 today.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 2,741 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent, the ministry said.

Agencies

China Plane Crashed: All Out Search For Black Boxes
Mar 23, 2022
UN Secretary General Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire
Mar 23, 2022
Russia Suspends Peace Treaty Talks With Japan
Mar 22, 2022
All 132 Passengers Killed In Chinese Jet Crashes In Couthern China
Mar 22, 2022
India Logs 1761 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 127 Related Deaths
Mar 21, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 44 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases, 481 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 50 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases And 147 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 382 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange Ring The Bell For Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2022
Musicot Substation Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2022
China Plane Crashed: All Out Search For Black Boxes By Agencies Mar 23, 2022
UN Secretary General Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire By Agencies Mar 23, 2022
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2022
Nepal Government Endorses The Policy Assessment On CWIS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75