Pokhara Is Connected To The World Through New International Airport

Pokhara Is Connected To The World Through New International Airport

March 27, 2022, 10:03 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has said that Pokhara International Airport will now connect Pokhara with the rest of the world.

Presenting a letter of appreciation to the airport construction company after the Pokhara International Airport was handed over to Nepal by the Chinese government on Saturday, he said that the operation of Pokhara International Airport would now help in promoting Nepal's tourism and attracting more tourists to Nepal.

He congratulated the tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara and urged them to build big hotels in Pokhara and bring package programs for tourism promotion. Minister Ale urged to open not only five-star but also seven-star hotels in Pokhara as tourists from all over the world are now coming there. Minister Ale also informed that the Ministry would provide necessary assistance for opening big hotels and casinos.

Minister Ale thanked the people of Pokhara for their support for the construction of Pokhara International Airport. Stating that the operation of Bhairahawa and Pokhara International Airports is historic, he said that these two airports would be of great help in the development and promotion of Nepal's tourism sector.

On the occasion, Minister Ale also reminded that the then Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari had a great contribution in completing the construction of the airport reports RSS.

Agencies

US President Biden Criticized Russian President Putin
Mar 27, 2022
Nepal And China Signed Nine MoUs
Mar 26, 2022
India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases
Mar 26, 2022
Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine
Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi
Mar 25, 2022

More on National

KATHMANDU-TERAI EXPRESSWAY Work In Progress By A Correspondent 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
China Agrees To ProvideTechnical Assistance f China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal And China Signed Nine MoUs By Agencies 15 hours, 56 minutes ago
NEPAL-CHIAN RELATIONS: Bumpy Road By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Is For Safe, Orderly, And Regular Migration. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

EARLY WARNING SYSTEM IN HYDROPOWER Making A Difference By A Correspondent Mar 27, 2022
US President Biden Criticized Russian President Putin By Agencies Mar 27, 2022
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2022
Pokhara International Airport Competed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 210 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75