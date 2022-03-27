Pokhara Is Connected To The World Through New International Airport

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has said that Pokhara International Airport will now connect Pokhara with the rest of the world.

Presenting a letter of appreciation to the airport construction company after the Pokhara International Airport was handed over to Nepal by the Chinese government on Saturday, he said that the operation of Pokhara International Airport would now help in promoting Nepal's tourism and attracting more tourists to Nepal.

He congratulated the tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara and urged them to build big hotels in Pokhara and bring package programs for tourism promotion. Minister Ale urged to open not only five-star but also seven-star hotels in Pokhara as tourists from all over the world are now coming there. Minister Ale also informed that the Ministry would provide necessary assistance for opening big hotels and casinos.

Minister Ale thanked the people of Pokhara for their support for the construction of Pokhara International Airport. Stating that the operation of Bhairahawa and Pokhara International Airports is historic, he said that these two airports would be of great help in the development and promotion of Nepal's tourism sector.

On the occasion, Minister Ale also reminded that the then Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari had a great contribution in completing the construction of the airport reports RSS.