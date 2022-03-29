Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

March 29, 2022, 7:11 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13
Mar 29, 2022
65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal
Mar 29, 2022
Nepal’s PM Deuba Will Start Official Visit Of India From April 1
Mar 28, 2022
Japan Hands Over New Health Post In Rolpa District
Mar 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 28, 2022

More on Weather

Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

MELAMCHI WATER SUPPLY Certainly Uncertain By A Correspondent Mar 29, 2022
Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022
65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29 By Agencies Mar 29, 2022
Nepal’s PM Deuba Will Start Official Visit Of India From April 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022
Japan Hands Over New Health Post In Rolpa District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75