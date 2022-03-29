Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.