COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases And 86 Recoveries

March 29, 2022, 5:19 p.m.

With 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,374.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 4,322 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 30 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 12 people in 1,149 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,198 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 52 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 1,146 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 20 are admitted to the ICU and three are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 86 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,228 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

