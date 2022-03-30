Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.