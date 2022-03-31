Kathmandu Valley Registers 6 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 6 New COVID-19 Cases

March 31, 2022, 6:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3626 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6 infections, Kathmandu recorded 5 and one in Bhaktapur.

With 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,426.

