Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Daily Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways, Kuwait will operate the daily flight from the Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

According to CAAN, the airlines has sought permission for a direct flight to and from Bhairahawa and Kuwait City.

The Nepal government has already formally requested to airline Service Company to operate the flight from GBIA. More than 11 companies from five nations have expressed their interest to operate commercial flights from the airport.

According to CAAN Spokesperson Dev Chandra Lal Karn, other airlines are expected to make a similar flying proposal.

Karn, said, “Other airways may have made the plan, but, Jazeera Airways approached us forefront, therefore, we are excited.”

Airlines of the destination countries of the migrant workers are keenly interested to fly, but it is yet to be clear which companies will start flying.

These airlines include National flag carrier Nepal Airlines, Jazeera Airways, Sri Lankan Airlines, SalamAir, Thai Smile Airways, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, Gulf Air, Go First founded as Go Air, Oman Air and others.