Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Daily Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Daily Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

April 5, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways, Kuwait will operate the daily flight from the Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

According to CAAN, the airlines has sought permission for a direct flight to and from Bhairahawa and Kuwait City.

The Nepal government has already formally requested to airline Service Company to operate the flight from GBIA. More than 11 companies from five nations have expressed their interest to operate commercial flights from the airport.

According to CAAN Spokesperson Dev Chandra Lal Karn, other airlines are expected to make a similar flying proposal.

Karn, said, “Other airways may have made the plan, but, Jazeera Airways approached us forefront, therefore, we are excited.”

Airlines of the destination countries of the migrant workers are keenly interested to fly, but it is yet to be clear which companies will start flying.

These airlines include National flag carrier Nepal Airlines, Jazeera Airways, Sri Lankan Airlines, SalamAir, Thai Smile Airways, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, Gulf Air, Go First founded as Go Air, Oman Air and others.

Agencies

South Korea To Take 6000 More Nepali Workers
Apr 05, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Called Bucha Killing As Genocide
Apr 05, 2022
Nepal And India Power Trade Expanded With Common Vision In Energy Sector
Apr 04, 2022
Russia And Ukraine Continue Negotiations
Apr 04, 2022
Prime Minister Imran Khan Dissolved Pakistan’s Parliament
Apr 04, 2022

More on National

South Korea To Take 6000 More Nepali Workers By Agencies 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal And India Emphasized The Need Of Early Finalization Of DPR Of The Pancheswar Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
For Nepal, Relations With India Are Highly Important: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal Requested Inda To Solve The Border Issue Through A Bilateral Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
PM Deuba’s India visit: Opurtunity To Revive Ties By Shanker Man Singh 3 days, 1 hour ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi’s Shivapuri Hiking By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2022
Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed as India's Foreign Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Called Bucha Killing As Genocide By Agencies Apr 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 89 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022
Nepal And India Power Trade Expanded With Common Vision In Energy Sector By Agencies Apr 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75