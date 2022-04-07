COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 25 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 25 Recoveries

April 7, 2022, 4:32 p.m.

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,545.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 2819 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was not detected in 1849 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 747 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 30 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 717 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 11 are admitted to the ICU and one is under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 25 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,847 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India To Fund School Building, Health Posts And Irrigation Canal Construction In Nepal
Apr 07, 2022
Nepal Launches Vaccines Against typhoid
Apr 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 1 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 07, 2022
Launch Of A Solidarity Collection Of Skate Equipment
Apr 07, 2022
There Is No Load Shedding In Any Industries: Kulman Ghising
Apr 07, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 1 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 57 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 21New Cases And 51 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India To Fund School Building, Health Posts And Irrigation Canal Construction In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2022
Nepal Launches Vaccines Against typhoid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2022
Launch Of A Solidarity Collection Of Skate Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2022
India Allows Nepal To Export 325 MW Of Electricity By Agencies Apr 07, 2022
There Is No Load Shedding In Any Industries: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2022
US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia By Agencies Apr 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75