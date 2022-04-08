ICIMOD, NMA Signed MoU For Strategic Partnership

ICIMOD, NMA Signed MoU For Strategic Partnership

April 8, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) agreed to work jointly for the betterment of mountains and mountain environment.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to this effect on Tuesday.

President of NMA Santa Bir Lama and Director General of ICIMOD Dr. Pema Gyamtsho signed the MoU amid a function at ICIMOD Office, Lalitpur on Tuesday, according to a press statement of NMA.

Both the organisations will discuss further to finalise specific planning, read the press statement. However, the organisations have finalised the five broad potential areas for collaboration.

Chief executive officer of NMA Kul Prasad Rai and strategic cooperation director of ICIMOD Dr. Arun Bhakta Shrestha are deputed as focal persons to discuss further planning.

‘‘We are very much thankful towards the DG Gyamtsho and ICIMOD family for creating an opportunity of working together for the betterment of Nepali mountains and mountain environment," President Lama said, ‘‘We are hopeful that this signing will be beneficial to all of us. This is the moment of pride. I want to assure ICIMOD that NMA will remain honest to this MoU."

DG Gyamtsho said that ICIMOD would remain committed to the implementation of the MoU.

Agencies

Nepal Centered Sudy On Water, Energy, Food, And Ecosystem Will Be Held
Apr 08, 2022
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council
Apr 08, 2022
India Allows Nepal To Export 325 MW Of Electricity
Apr 07, 2022
US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia
Apr 07, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Accused Russian Soldiers For Killing Innocent
Apr 06, 2022

More on National

DEUBA’S INDIA VISIT Warming Relations By Keshab Poudel 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Centered Sudy On Water, Energy, Food, And Ecosystem Will Be Held By Agencies 12 hours, 25 minutes ago
India To Fund School Building, Health Posts And Irrigation Canal Construction In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Launch Of A Solidarity Collection Of Skate Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Provides Support To School Building In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Japan Hands Over A New Health Cetner In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal-Bangladesh Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Nepal-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 89 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
CLEAN COOOKING Hazy Drive By Keshab Poudel Apr 08, 2022
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council By Agencies Apr 08, 2022
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
Nepal Launches Vaccines Against typhoid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75