Nepal Centered Sudy On Water, Energy, Food, And Ecosystem Will Be Held

Nepal Centered Sudy On Water, Energy, Food, And Ecosystem Will Be Held

April 8, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

Organized in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute Nepal (IRRI), Alliance of Bioversity International and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), and International Livestock Research Institute Nepal (ILRI), partners in the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said that natural resources are the mainstay of a country's economic development. In particular, water resources play an important role in food security, energy development and sustainability of ecosystems.

Inaugurating the workshop NEXUS Gains for the Ganges Basin: Realising Multiple Benefits Across Water, Energy, Food, and Ecosystems (Forest, Biodiversity),” minister Bhusal said that the 15th Plan of the Government of Nepal aimed at making Nepal prosperous by sustainable use of water resources. Therefore, proper management of water resources will have to be done. “We need to expand our economic and social development by making proper use of water resources,” she said.

Organized in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute Nepal (IRRI), Alliance of Bioversity International and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), and International Livestock Research Institute Nepal (ILRI), partners in the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), the participants shared their thoughts on opportunities and challenges to promote and institutionalise the water, energy, food and ecosystems (WEFE) Nexus approach in Nepal and identify potential activities within the framework of the NEXUS Gains initiative in the Ganges basin.

IWMI Nepal Office and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), in collaboration with the Department of Water Resources and Irrigation (DoWRI) of the Government of Nepal, have launched a new research-for-development initiative named “NEXUS Gains for the Ganges Basin: Realising Multiple Benefits Across Water, Energy, Food, and Ecosystems (Forest, Biodiversity).”

A global CGIAR initiative, NEXUS Gains will examine water, energy, food, and ecosystem (WEFE) systems in transboundary bread-basket basins in East and Southern Africa (Blue Nile and Limpopo basins), Central Asia (Aral Sea basin), and South Asia (Ganges and Indus basins).

Dipak Gyawali, an academic at the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology and a former Minister of Water Resources, moderated an interactive panel discussion on “A journey to water, energy, food, and ecosystem (WEFE) nexus approach for achieving sustainable growth and inclusive development in Nepal’’ chaired by Sagar Kumar Rai, Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigations.

Dr. Manohara Khadka, Country Representative, IWMI-Nepal, also said that integrated management of water, energy, land, food, forests and biodiversity resources in a climate crisis can support achieving socio-economic transformation and gender equality. For those reasons, NEXUS Gains will support the agency of women, youth, and marginalised groups as important actors of the WEFE governance reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

ICIMOD, NMA Signed MoU For Strategic Partnership
Apr 08, 2022
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council
Apr 08, 2022
India Allows Nepal To Export 325 MW Of Electricity
Apr 07, 2022
US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia
Apr 07, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Accused Russian Soldiers For Killing Innocent
Apr 06, 2022

More on National

DEUBA’S INDIA VISIT Warming Relations By Keshab Poudel 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
ICIMOD, NMA Signed MoU For Strategic Partnership By Agencies 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
India To Fund School Building, Health Posts And Irrigation Canal Construction In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Launch Of A Solidarity Collection Of Skate Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Provides Support To School Building In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Japan Hands Over A New Health Cetner In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal-Bangladesh Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Nepal-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 89 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
CLEAN COOOKING Hazy Drive By Keshab Poudel Apr 08, 2022
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council By Agencies Apr 08, 2022
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
Nepal Launches Vaccines Against typhoid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75