Elections Will Be Free And Fair: CED Thapaliya

April 15, 2022, 8:17 a.m.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has directed the chief election officers and election officers to conduct the local level election responsibly and with due sensitivity.

Addressing a province-level training of trainers on operation and management of the Local level Elections-2079 BS organized by the election Commission, Nepal here today, he stressed the need of making the local level election free, fair and frugal.

Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya said the Election Commission has forwarded all the processes required by the laws and the constitution for the local level election and the Election Guidelines and self-declaration provisions will make the candidates more accountable.

He added that the Commission will set up a mechanism to monitor and follow up on the compliance of the election code of conduct.

The Chief Election Commissioner said telephone and internet facilities were accessible at 10,200 polling booths.

Agencies

