Ramadan 2022: When Did It Start And Date Of Eid

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and one many Muslims look forward to observe. The holy Islamic month of Ramadan is a time when Muslims across the world dry fast for 30 days.

The date of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar varies every year, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and as a result, Ramadan travels through the seasons of the Gregorian calendar.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the festival of Eid al-Fitr, when Muslims gather and give thanks for a successful month.

So when will Ramadan end in 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

When does Ramadan end?

Ramadan began for some Muslims on 2 April 2022, and for others the following date, on 3 April 2022. The Islamic holy month begins when a crescent moon is spotted in the sky, which leaves room for different sects to begin on different nights. In the Islamic calendar, days begin after sunset, and end on the following sunset.

As Ramadan follows the lunar cycle, it lasts 29-30 days, depending on when the next crescent moon is seen. The information of important dates, such as the start of Ramadan, or when Eid commences, is usually given by countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran whose main faith across the land is Islam.

Saudi Arabia is particularly revered as it is often considered to be Islam’s heartland, as it is home to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

Since the start date of Ramadan was 2 or 3 April, it’s more likely that the fasting season will come to an end on 1, 2 or even 3 May 2022.

However, this date is subject to change depending on when Eid is announced. However, it is very rare for Ramadan to exceed 30 days.

What is the date of Eid?

Eid al-Fitr, meaning Feast of Breaking the Fast in English, marks the end of the Islamic holy month.

It is celebrated on the first day of the following Islamic month Shawwal. In the Gregorian calendar, Eid shifts up by 10-11 days,

As Eid marks the end of Ramadan, it will be celebrated in early May, usually for three days. The exact date will be confirmed on the sighting of the moon, but Eid will be no later than 3 May 2022.

Eid is celebrated with vigour, as food and family become central themes, acting as a continuation of Ramadan.

For this reason, Eid al-Fitr is also known as Sweet Eid or Sugar Feast for its emphasis on sweet food in times of celebration.

It is forbidden to pray on this joyous festival, as Eid is a time for celebration.

How do you wish someone a Happy Ramadan/Eid?

In the earlier days of Ramadan, many Muslims say Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem, which means ‘may you have a blessed Ramadan’.

When Eid comes about, you can wish someone a Happy Eid, you can say Eid Mubarak, which means Blessed Festival. This phrase can be used for both Eid’s and in general, Mubarak is a term of celebration, so adding that term after any festival is commonly used amongst Muslims.