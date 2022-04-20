US Congressional Delegation To Visit Nepal

US Congressional Delegation To Visit Nepal

April 20, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

A four-member delegation of the US Congress will be paying a three-day visit to Nepal. The delegation comprising Cory Booker, Mark Kelly, Kirsten Gillibrand and will Mondaire Jones will be leaving here on Friday for Nepal reports RSS.

The members of the delegation represent both the lower and upper houses of the US Congress.

According to the Nepali Embassy in Washington DC, the parliamentary team will visit Nepal from upcoming April 22 to 24. The visit is taking place on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-US diplomatic ties.

According to RSS, A statement from Senator Cory Booker's office said the delegation will be visiting Poland, the United Arab Emirates, India, Nepal and Germany.

The visit will focus on the discussions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine among other issues. It may be noted that Nepal has, in accordance with the UN Charter, stood against the Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

Agencies

