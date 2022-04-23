WHO Director-General Hals Nepal’s Chandelling Covid-19 Pandemic

WHO Director-General Hals Nepal’s Chandelling Covid-19 Pandemic

April 23, 2022, 9:05 a.m.

Visiting Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has appreciated the Nepal government's national campaign against COVID-19, saying that it was effective management reports RSS.

He praised Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for such effective works that most of the eligible people were vaccinated against coronavirus with smooth management.

During the courtesy call, he paid on PM Deuba, visiting Director-General Dr Tedros viewed the Nepal government's strategy for control and prevention of COVID-19 as effective, according to PM's press coordinator, Govinda Pariyar.

On the occasion, Dr Tedros also extended thanks to the Nepal government for launching the vaccination against typhoid among children- the first in South Asia. Another compliment made by him was Nepal's progress on various health indicators, including a child and maternal mortality over a short span of time.

In response, PM Deuba informed that the government had introduced various programmes to make health services more effective. He also extended gratitude to the WHO for its assistance to Nepal in the control of coronavirus and others.

PM Deuba expressed the view that the Nepal government was ready for multilateral cooperation in the health sectors including capacity building of health workers.

Agencies

