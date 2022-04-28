Nepal Airlines To Make Maiden Test Flight To Gautam Buddha Airport

Nepal Airlines To Make Maiden Test Flight To Gautam Buddha Airport

April 28, 2022, 8:40 a.m.

A test flight at the Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) will be conducted on Thursday, informed Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) reports The Rising Nepal.

According to CAAN, an aircraft of Nepal Airlines will be conducting the test flight.

According to The Rising Nepal, CAAN Spokesperson Deo Chandra Lal Karn informed that the flight will leave Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) for GBIA at 3 pm on Thursday and return from GBIA at 5 pm.

Earlier, the test flight was scheduled on the day of Nepali New Year on April 14 but was postponed.

“A team of 260 individuals including Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale and CAAN Director General Pradeep Adhiklari will be boarding the test flight,” said Karn.

The team will also be inspecting GBIA’s immigration, customs and security situations.

“After the test flight, other countries can contact us to use the airport for chartered and commercial flights,” said GBIA’s Director-General Govinda Prasad Dahal.

The government has already requested keen airline companies to use the GBIA. Officials informed that 11 companies have already shown interest to operate commercial flights at the airport but haven’t sent official letters yet. Regular flights have been scheduled to start at the GBIA on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti on May 16.

Agencies

Putin Warns Outside Intervention In Ukraine
Apr 28, 2022
Over 149,752 Candidates Registered Nominations For Local Elections
Apr 27, 2022
Putin Holds Talks With UN Secretary General
Apr 27, 2022
Threat To Shut Down Industries Is Inappropriate: Finance Secretary Marasini
Apr 26, 2022
India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases
Apr 26, 2022

More on News

French Ambassador Calls On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Over 149,752 Candidates Registered Nominations For Local Elections By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Former Secretary Kedar Neupane Joined RPP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Journalist Girish Giri To Contest The Election As RPP’s Mayoral Candidate Of Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Completed Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Putin Warns Outside Intervention In Ukraine By Agencies Apr 28, 2022
Macron Was Declared President-Elect By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2022
Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2022
WVIN-Nepal Hands Over Kitab Bazar Platform To Togglecorp Solutions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75