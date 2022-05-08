Nepal To Mobilize 265,000 Security Personals For Local Polls

Elections Commission said that a total of 165,000 security personnel will be deployed for the security pools. There will be additional 100,000 temporary policemen reports The Rising Nepal.

Nepali Army Spokesperson and Brigadier General Narayan Silwal, said that more than 71,000 military personnel would be there for election security. Brigadier General Silwal said that the army would be deployed in the designated areas in coordination and cooperation with the District Security Committee and the office of the District Chief Election Officers.

"In the local level elections security plan, the Nepali Army has been assigned with more than a dozen roles including security of ballot paper printing, transportation, prisons, airports and other important structures," Silwal said.

As part of the assignment, the army has been airlifting all the required ballot papers and boxes up to remote areas. This time, the Home Ministry has also kept private sector’s choppers in ready position for air-based patrolling at any time.

The Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal, the semi-paramilitary force, has been given the responsibility of providing security outside the polling stations which are considered to be highly sensitive.

The Armed Force will also be deployed for the protection of Chief Election Officers and the Returning Officers, the office of the District Election Officers, public infrastructures, and office of the foreign diplomatic missions in Nepal.

There are 17,733,723 voters registered this time in EC. The EC has fixed a total of 10,756 polling stations and 21,955 polling booths across the country. Out of which, the government has identified 2,946 polling stations as highly sensitive, 4,423 as sensitive and 3,387 as general polling stations from security view.

Bishnu Kumar KC, SSP and spokesperson for Nepal Police Headquarters, said that all needed security preparations were afoot to make the election a success.

Apart from the temporary police, the Nepal Police had demanded a budget of Rs. 9.29 billion for itself. Likewise, another security organ, the Armed Police Force (APF) had demanded Rs. 4.92 billion, but received only Rs. 445.56 billion. Nepali Army Spokesperson Silwal said they had yet to confirmed how much budget the NA has received in total. But, initially, the government had already provided Rs. 260 million reports The Rising Nepal.