Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Rest Of The Country

May 13, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1 and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1 and partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

