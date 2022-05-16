Nepal And India To Sign Five MoUs

Five different agreements are to be signed between Nepal and India to deepen the century-old educational and cultural ties between the two countries.

Five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are expected to be signed on Monday in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during the former's visit that begins the same day, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian Educational and Cultural Foundation will sign one MoU each with Lumbini Buddhist University and Tribhuvan University and three MoUs with Kathmandu University.

Lumbini Buddhist University and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Tribhuvan University Nepal and Center for Asian Studies (CNAS) and ICCR, Kathmandu University and ICCR, the KU and the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai are scheduled to sign two other MoUs.