Nepal And India To Sign Five MoUs

Nepal And India To Sign Five MoUs

May 16, 2022, 11:05 a.m.

Five different agreements are to be signed between Nepal and India to deepen the century-old educational and cultural ties between the two countries.

Five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are expected to be signed on Monday in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during the former's visit that begins the same day, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian Educational and Cultural Foundation will sign one MoU each with Lumbini Buddhist University and Tribhuvan University and three MoUs with Kathmandu University.

Lumbini Buddhist University and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Tribhuvan University Nepal and Center for Asian Studies (CNAS) and ICCR, Kathmandu University and ICCR, the KU and the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai are scheduled to sign two other MoUs.

Agencies

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Is New President Of UAE
May 15, 2022
Ukraine Forces Facing Tough Battles
May 15, 2022
Polling Will Be Held Again In 41 Polling Centers, Vote Counting Begins
May 14, 2022
Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times
May 14, 2022
Russian Forces Faces Another Setback In Eastern, Southern Ukraine
May 14, 2022

More on News

PM Deuba Inaugurated GIBA Amid A Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Is Leading In Vote Counting In Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s Banks, Government Offices And Education Institutions To Go Two-day weekly off From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Polling Will Be Held Again In 41 Polling Centers, Vote Counting Begins By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
5.3 Richter Scale Rocks Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Army To Carryout Election Focused Air Patrolling By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Is New President Of UAE By Agencies May 15, 2022
Ukraine Forces Facing Tough Battles By Agencies May 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75