Sixty-two years old senior advocate Bishnu Bhusal has scaled Mount Everest.He reached the world's highest peak at 7:30 am, according to Himalayan Shepherd, a travel and expedition company, that managed Bhusal's mountaineering. He has a message of reducing carbon emissions across the globe and took a flag printed with the logo of the Nepal Bar Association along with him at the top of the peak.

He set out for the expedition on April 15.

Bhusal has obtained a Master's degree in environment and natural resources management from a university in the United States of America. Similarly, he has been working as a legal expert for various national and international organizations.

A permanent resident of the Arghakhanchi district, he is currently living in Bansbari in Kathmandu along with his spouse Radha, daughter Dr. Priti and son Roshan.

It may be noted that Dr. Priti successfully climbed Mt Everest four days ago.