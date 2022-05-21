Only 10 Percent Of Results Remains In Local Level Polls

Only 10 Percent Of Results Remains In Local Level Polls

May 21, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

The results of 667 of 753 local units have been made public while re-elections in some local bodies were held on Friday.

According the EC, election results of 226 municipalities, 441 rural municipalities and 6,194 wards have been made public.

Altogether 226 mayor/deputy mayors, 441 rural municipalities chairpersons/vice-chairpersons, 6,194 ward chairpersons, 6,192 women ward members, 6,085 Dalit women ward members and 12,383 ward members have been announced elected.

Likewise, the ruling NC has been leading the vote counting by securing victory at 114 posts of mayor and deputy-mayor in 86 municipalities. The main opposition CPN-UML is trailing behind the NC by winning 63 posts of mayor and deputy mayor in 85 municipalities.

Agencies

Russian Forces Claims Mariupol Steel Plant is Under Their Control
May 21, 2022
Korean INGO UHGHF To Buil A School In Dailekh
May 20, 2022
Lightening Killed 202 People In Nepal Last Year
May 20, 2022
Biden Starts Asian Nation Tour
May 20, 2022
India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours
May 19, 2022

More on News

Balen Shah And Sunita Danglo Continue To Lead In Mayor And Deputy Mayor Of Kathmandu Metropolitan City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Sri Lanka’s Role In Getting Recognition For Vesak Day Highlighted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Balen Maintains Lead In KMC Vote Count By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Senior Advocate Bishnu Bhusal Has Scaled Mount Everest. By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
PM Deuba Inaugurated GBIA Amid A Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
MODI’S LUMBINI VISIT: Search For Commonalities By Keshab Poudel May 21, 2022
Excited To Be In Beautiful Nepal: Under Secretary Uzra Zeya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
Russian Forces Claims Mariupol Steel Plant is Under Their Control By Agencies May 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75