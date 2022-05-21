Only 10 Percent Of Results Remains In Local Level Polls

The results of 667 of 753 local units have been made public while re-elections in some local bodies were held on Friday.

According the EC, election results of 226 municipalities, 441 rural municipalities and 6,194 wards have been made public.

Altogether 226 mayor/deputy mayors, 441 rural municipalities chairpersons/vice-chairpersons, 6,194 ward chairpersons, 6,192 women ward members, 6,085 Dalit women ward members and 12,383 ward members have been announced elected.

Likewise, the ruling NC has been leading the vote counting by securing victory at 114 posts of mayor and deputy-mayor in 86 municipalities. The main opposition CPN-UML is trailing behind the NC by winning 63 posts of mayor and deputy mayor in 85 municipalities.