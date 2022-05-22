Bangladesh Is Ready To Buy Electricity Generated In Nepal: Ambassador Chowdhury

Bangladesh Is Ready To Buy Electricity Generated In Nepal: Ambassador Chowdhury

May 22, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) has proposed to Bangladesh to cooperate in the energy sector. The NCC has requested for electricity trade with Bangladesh in the context that Nepal is fast reaching the status of electricity exporter.

Speaking at a program organised at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Bangladesh, NCC President Rajendra Malla stressed on the need for practical implementation of the tripartite agreement on electricity trade between Nepal, India and Bangladesh.

In the discussion with Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, President Malla said, "Nepal, India and Bangladesh have reached a tripartite agreement for energy trade. For its effective implementation, immediate result-oriented talks are needed between the energy ministers of the three countries.”

“We take the initiative from the private sector. Let the government of Bangladesh reciprocate the initiative. Nepal is preparing to sell electricity to Bangladesh.”

According to Malla, Nepal will be able to export electricity in at least one year from now.

At least 50 megawatts of electricity can be generated for export from the existing transmission line in India and all the three countries have to do their homework for other terms and conditions for electricity trade, he said.

In view of the high demand for energy in Bangladesh, the two sides discussed various options for exporting from Nepal, said a press statement of NCC.

Despite the agreement on energy trade between Nepal, Bangladesh and India, it has not been implemented in practice.

Ambassador to Nepal Chowdhury said that Bangladesh is ready to buy electricity generated in Nepal.

He said, "Bangladesh will promote green energy within next few years. Accordingly, our priorities, plans are being made. We are eager to purchase electricity from Nepal.” Ambassador Chowdhury said that he would take initiative with the government of his country to immediately start the necessary process for purchasing electricity from Nepal via India.

However, policy reforms are expected for investment in other sectors in Nepal, he said.

He said that despite the initiative to sign a separate agreement on investment security with Nepal, no result has been achieve

Agencies

Over 93 Percent Results Of Local Poll Announced, Balen and Chiribabu Leading In Kathmandu And Lalitpur Respectively
May 22, 2022
Labor Party Secure Majority In Australian Parliamentary Elections
May 22, 2022
Only 10 Percent Of Results Remains In Local Level Polls
May 21, 2022
Russian Forces Claims Mariupol Steel Plant is Under Their Control
May 21, 2022
Korean INGO UHGHF To Buil A School In Dailekh
May 20, 2022

More on Economy

Nepal Heritage Society And NMB Bank Ink Agreement To Protect And Promote Heritage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Omnika Dangol Of Himalaya Airlines Ascent Of Mt. Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Comes Into An Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal And India Agree To Start Construction Of Butwal-Gorakhpur 2nd Transnational Transmission Line By Agencies 5 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Himalaya Airlines Provides Yearlong Educational Supplies To Prayas Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Over 93 Percent Results Of Local Poll Announced, Balen and Chiribabu Leading In Kathmandu And Lalitpur Respectively By Agencies May 22, 2022
Labor Party Secure Majority In Australian Parliamentary Elections By Agencies May 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Lumbini And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
MODI’S LUMBINI VISIT: Search For Commonalities By Keshab Poudel May 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75