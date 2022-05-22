Over 93 Percent Results Of Local Poll Announced, Balen and Chiribabu Leading In Kathmandu And Lalitpur Respectively

Over 93 percent results of local bodies have been made public as of Saturday evening. Results of 694 of 753 local units have been made public.

According to the Election Commission (EC), election results of 247 municipalities, 447 rural municipalities and 6,381 wards have been made public.

Altogether 247 mayor/deputy mayors, 447 rural municipalities chairpersons/vice-chairpersons, 6,381 ward chairpersons, 6,377 women ward members, 6,264 Dalit women ward members and 12,757 ward members have been announced elected.

Of them, Nepali Congress (NC) has won chief positions in 123 municipalities and 184 rural municipalities while the UML has won chief positions in 67 municipalities and 121 rural municipalities. The NC won the post of deputy mayor in 94 municipalities and UML in 91. The NC has secured 197 posts of deputy chair and UML 122.

Likewise, the ruling coalition partner CPN (Maoist Centre) has won the mayoral posts in 24 municipalities and deputy mayors in 32. It has won chairs and deputy chairs in 96 and 93 rural municipalities respectively.

The CPN (Unified Socialist) has won mayors in nine municipalities; Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N) has won 10 seats of deputy mayor in municipalities and 19 seats of chairperson and 18 seats of deputy chair in rural municipalities.

Candidates of other parties have been elected as mayor in 24 and deputy mayor in 20 municipalities and in 27 seats of chair and deputy chairs in rural municipalities.

The local level election will elect 35,221 office bearers. The EC has aimed to conclude the vote counting before May 24, including in the metropolitan cities.

As of Saturday evening, mayoral candidates of the ruling alliance have maintained their lead in five of the six metropolitan cities while 32-year-old independent candidate Balendra Shah has been leading with a wide margin in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

Similarly, the UML candidate for deputy mayor has been leading the vote counting.

Likewise, in Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Nepali Congress’ candidate Chiribabu Maharjan is leading the vote count while in Bharatpur Metropolitan City, CPN (MC) candidate Renu Dahal is leading.

Similarly, in Biratnagar Metropolitan City, NC candidate Nagesh Koirala is leading and in Birgunj Metropolitan City, Rajesh Man Singh of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal is ahead of other candidates by a wide margin. Similarly, the ruling alliance candidate Dhanraj Acharya is leading the mayoral post in Pokhara Metropolitan City.