NEA And GGGI Korea Signs Agreement For Green Hydrogen

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Seoul, Korea, which has been working in the field of green hydrogen around the world, for cooperation in green hydrogen production.

Managing Director of the NEA Kul Man Ghising and Director General of GGGI Frank Rijsberman signed the MoU in the presence of Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal on Tuesday. The two organisations will study the feasibility of setting up a fertiliser factory for the production of hydrogen, ammonia and urea manure through green energy.

Feasibility study will be done for the design and development of a model project to produce hydrogen, ammonia and establish a fertiliser factory using the green energy produced by the hydropower project of Nepal, according to a press statement of the NEA.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Bhusal said that the production of hydrogen from Nepal's hydropower projects would be a new field and technology for increasing the consumption of locally generated electricity.

"This could be an important project for surplus energy produced in the country. If such an important project is taken forward, it will make a significant contribution to the green energy consumption generated from hydropower in the country and it will open a new door for energy consumption,” she said.

She urged the two organisations to implement the provisions mentioned in the agreement honestly and make it a success.

NEA Managing Director Ghising said that hydrogen, ammonia production and setting up of fertiliser factory is a good option for the consumption of electricity generated from hydropower projects.