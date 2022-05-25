Rabindra Mishra Resigns From Chairperson Of Bibeksheel Sajha Party

Rabindra Mishra Resigns From Chairperson Of Bibeksheel Sajha Party

May 25, 2022, 3:04 p.m.

Bibeksheel Sajha Party Chair Rabindra Mishra has resigned from his post. He resigned from the post citing the party's discouraging results in the local level election held on May 13 reports RSS.

"I resign from the post of Party Chair on the basis of morality for the party's dispiriting results in the election despite of selfless and sincere efforts from the heart and mind as well as monetarily as far as possible as the party's coordinator before and as the Chair afterwards during the last five years' period," press release states.

He has stated that he will remain as the general member of the party in the coming days.

Mishra has made it clear that he will take the responsibility for the party's dismal showing in the election in spite of fielding honest and capable candidates.

Agencies

Induction Stoves Will Be Encouraged To Replace Cooking Gas: President Bhandari
May 25, 2022
NEA And GGGI Korea Signs Agreement For Green Hydrogen
May 25, 2022
21 People Died In Texas School Shooting
May 25, 2022
North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles
May 25, 2022
Labour Market Recovery Goes Into Reverse: ILO
May 24, 2022

More on News

Nepal Foreign Service Day Observed (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 47 minutes ago
Japanese Government Honors Former Governor Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 57 minutes ago
Renu Dahal Reelected Mayor Of Bharatpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Over 93 Percent Results Of Local Poll Announced, Balen and Chiribabu Leading In Kathmandu And Lalitpur Respectively By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Only 10 Percent Of Results Remains In Local Level Polls By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Balen Shah And Sunita Danglo Continue To Lead In Mayor And Deputy Mayor Of Kathmandu Metropolitan City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Embassy Nepal Commemorates Three Events By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
WVI- Nepal Impacts 220,000 Children In 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Conferment Of The Order of Japan’ Decoration As Very Special To Me By Himalaya Shumsher Rana May 25, 2022
Long History Of People-To-People Exchange Between Japan And Nepal. By Yutaka Kikuta May 25, 2022
Save The Children-Nepal Organizes Workshop On RCCE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
School Building Constructed Under A Grant Assistance Of The Government Of India In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75