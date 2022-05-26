Xi May Be Elevated To 'Helmsman,' Title Used By Mao

Xi May Be Elevated To 'Helmsman,' Title Used By Mao

May 26, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Hong Kong's leading newspaper says Chinese President Xi Jinping may be positioned as "helmsman," the title used by Mao Zedong, China's founding father.

Ming Pao quoted sources as saying on Monday that Xi may be elevated to the position at the Chinese Communist Party's National Congress scheduled for later this year.

Xi was designated as the "core" leader at a key party meeting in 2016. The title has been held only by Mao, Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin to date.

State-run media have begun featuring a series of stories charting Xi's life this week.

Xinhua News Agency is distributing a 50-video series on its website, while China Central Television is airing special programs on Xi's actions after he assumed the party's top post in 2012.

Agencies

Rabindra Mishra Resigns From Chairperson Of Bibeksheel Sajha Party
May 25, 2022
Induction Stoves Will Be Encouraged To Replace Cooking Gas: President Bhandari
May 25, 2022
NEA And GGGI Korea Signs Agreement For Green Hydrogen
May 25, 2022
21 People Died In Texas School Shooting
May 25, 2022
North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles
May 25, 2022

More on News

inDriver Launches Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing App In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 49 minutes ago
Rabindra Mishra Resigns From Chairperson Of Bibeksheel Sajha Party By Agencies 18 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepal Foreign Service Day Observed (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Japanese Government Honors Former Governor Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Renu Dahal Reelected Mayor Of Bharatpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Over 93 Percent Results Of Local Poll Announced, Balen and Chiribabu Leading In Kathmandu And Lalitpur Respectively By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Chirbabu Maharjan Starts His Second Innings, CPN-US Candidate Dhan Raj Acharya Wins Mayor Of Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Thanked China For The Preparation Of The Return Of Nepali Students To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Replacing The LPG By Electricity Is The Priority Of The Government: Minister Karki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Four Nepali Peacekeeper To Be Honored Posthumously At United Nations Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
NMB Bank Limited – Lead Financer of Kabeli Hydropower Company Pvt. Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75