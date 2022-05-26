Xi May Be Elevated To 'Helmsman,' Title Used By Mao

Hong Kong's leading newspaper says Chinese President Xi Jinping may be positioned as "helmsman," the title used by Mao Zedong, China's founding father.

Ming Pao quoted sources as saying on Monday that Xi may be elevated to the position at the Chinese Communist Party's National Congress scheduled for later this year.

Xi was designated as the "core" leader at a key party meeting in 2016. The title has been held only by Mao, Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin to date.

State-run media have begun featuring a series of stories charting Xi's life this week.

Xinhua News Agency is distributing a 50-video series on its website, while China Central Television is airing special programs on Xi's actions after he assumed the party's top post in 2012.