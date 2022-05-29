385 Independent Candidates Wins Local Elections

Altogether 385 independent candidates sealed victory in the May 13 local election so far, according to the Election Commission of Nepal.

A total of 24 political parties had participated in the poll and of the 385 elected independent candidates, 266 were male and 119 female. Also, seven of them were elected mayors and six chairpersons of rural municipalities.

Independent candidates won mayor in Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City, Dhangadi Sub-Metropolitan City and Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City.

Similarly, two were elected deputy mayors and two vice-chairperson. Also, 136 emerged victorious as ward chairpersons reports RSS.