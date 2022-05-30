KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office

The newly-elected mayor, deputy mayor, ward chairpersons and members of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) have taken the oath of office on Monday.

Independent candidate Balendra Shah and CPN (UML) candidate Sunita Dangol were elected as mayor and deputy mayor in the last May 13 local election.

A total of 160 elected people's representatives have taken an oath of office amidst a programme today.

Nepali Congress (NC) candidates had won chairpersons of 19 out of 32 wards in Kathmandu while UML registered victory in 12 wards. CPN (Unified Socialist) won chairperson of ward 15 in KMC.