Local People Urges Nepal Government To Take Initiative To open Kimathangka Checkpoint

Local People Urges Nepal Government To Take Initiative To open Kimathangka Checkpoint

June 1, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

After the shutdown of the Kimathanka checkpoint on the Nepal-China border is eastern Nepal, people in the remote north-eastern part of Nepal have been facing a major food crisis.

The Kimathangka border crossing, which was closed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has not been reopened yet. People of Bhotkhola are facing a problem in running daily life due to the closure of the checkpoint.

People in Kimathangka, Chyamtang and Hungung of Bhotkhola Rural Municipality Ward Nos. 1, 2 and 3 have been facing problems due to the closure of the checkpoint for a long time.

Chief District Officer Noor Hari Khatiwada said that a letter had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs five months ago asking to open the Kimathangka checkpoint.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Industry and Commerce will also have a role to play in opening the border checkpoint, a letter has been sent to draw the attention of those ministries, said Khatiwada. Kimathangka is at a distance of 162 km away from the district headquarters Khandbari.

Though the transportation from Barna Dobhan of Bhotkhola to Kutchi is operated on an unpaved road, the road track from Chyamtang-2 to Ghungappa has not been opened. Source The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Popular Bollywood Singer KK Passes Away At The Age Of 53
Jun 01, 2022
Russian Troops Gain Control In Ukraine
Jun 01, 2022
Melamchi Tunnel Door Closed Till October
May 31, 2022
EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Oil Embargo
May 31, 2022
Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget
May 30, 2022

More on Economy

Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Salary Of Government Employees Increased By 15% Percent By Agencies 2 days, 20 hours ago
Government Announces Singhdurbar LPG Free And Announces To Transfer Subsidy From LPG To Electric Cooking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Government Allocates Budget To Provide Subsidy In Purchasing Electric Stoves By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Nepal Adds 520 MW Electricity Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
NEA, KU Sign Agreement To Promote Green Hydrogen Technology By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Rescue Team In Rescue Mission Of Ill Fated Tara Air: Photo Feature By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2022
Popular Bollywood Singer KK Passes Away At The Age Of 53 By Agencies Jun 01, 2022
Russian Troops Gain Control In Ukraine By Agencies Jun 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightening To Occur By LIATILE PUTSOA Jun 01, 2022
Melamchi Tunnel Door Closed Till October By Agencies May 31, 2022
Kathmandu Logs 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75