Kathmandu District Logs 4 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2121 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4 infections, Kathmandu district records 2, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur one each.

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,223.