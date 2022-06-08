Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati And Madhesh

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati And Madhesh

June 8, 2022, 7:14 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s GDP Growth Will Around 4.1
Jun 08, 2022
Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2022 Concluded
Jun 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases
Jun 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
Jun 07, 2022
Supreme Court Bar Condemns Parliamentary Committee Direction On Nijgardh Verdict
Jun 07, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudupaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Monsoon Lands In Eastern Nepal A Week Earlier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: :Light Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s GDP Growth Will Around 4.1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2022
India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths By Agencies Jun 08, 2022
Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin By Agencies Jun 08, 2022
Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75