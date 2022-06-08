Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati And Madhesh

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province tonight.