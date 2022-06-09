NEA Exported 236 MW Of Electricity To India On Wednesday

The managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that Nepal exported 236 MW of electricity to India on Wednesday. After the addition of electricity generated from 144 MW Kaligandaki Hydropower Project and Marsyangdi, Nepal was able to sell 236 MW electricity to India Energy Exchange Limited (IEX),” said Ghising.

Nepal exported a total of 56634.4 MWh or 236 MW of electricity to India on Wednesday (June 8). According to Nepal Electricity Authority, Those include, 536.4 MWh from Trishuli,335 MWh from Devighat,3240 MWh from Kaligandaki A and 1552 MWh from Marsyangdi.

“Nepal has started exporting maximum up to 312 MW of Electricity from today to India every day after increase in production due to monsoon. Around NRs. 7 crores worth of electricity is exported daily on an average,” MD Ghising tweeted.

He said that the export will be increased after Likhu-4 and Middle Marsyangdi will be allowed to enter the IEX.

Nepal sold the electricity at an average rate of Indian Rs.6.334. The maximum price in IEX was Rs.12 and the minimum was 2.5 IRS. On Wednesday, the average price was IRS 6.4.

The IEX under India’s Power Ministry had granted the NEA permission to supply an additional 326 MW to be traded in the Indian power-exchange market. This is the second year in a row that Nepal is selling electricity to India through its exchange market.

Buoyed by continuous rainfall this year, Nepal is exporting surplus electricity to India through its power exchange market for the second consecutive year, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the state-owned power utility body.

The NEA started exporting the additional electricity generated by its Kaligandaki hydropower plant to India from Saturday midnight and Marsyangdi from Wednesday. “The electricity is being exported to India under the Nepal-India power exchange agreement,” said MD Ghising.

The NEA earlier started selling 37.7 MW of electricity generated by its 24 MW Trishuli and 15 MW Devighat power plants last week at midnight after NEPAL’S power plants started generating surplus energy.

On April 6, India allowed the NEA to sell an additional 325 MW of electricity generated from four hydel projects — Kali Gandaki (144MW), Middle Marsyangdi (70MW), and Marsyangdi (69MW) — all developed by the NEA, and Likhu 4 Hydropower Project with 52.4MW capacity, developed by the private sector.

With the onset of monsoons, hydropower plants in Nepal have been producing excess electricity from the elevated water levels in the Himalayan rivers.

Last month, it invited bids from Indian companies to sell its 200 MW surplus energy in the upcoming monsoon season under a long-term power purchase agreement.

During the recent visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India, Nepal had received approval from the Indian side to export up to 364 MW of electricity to the Indian energy market.

Nepal will be able to export electricity to India till mid-November and based on the existing arrangements, it can earn up to 14 billion Nepali Rupees from the Indian market over the next five-and-half month period, according to the NEA officials.

Nepal became an energy surplus ever since the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project came into full operation in August last year, the Himalayan Times report said in November last year.

Constructed through Nepal's domestic investment with two major contractors from India, Nepal is requesting India to purchase 456 MW of electricity generated from Upper Tamakosi as well.