US Army official Flynn Is Arriving Today

US Army official Flynn Is Arriving Today

June 9, 2022, 10:28 a.m.

Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General of the US Army's Indo-Pacific Command is arriving in Kathmandu on Thursday on a four-day official visit to Nepal reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the Nepali Army, Commanding General Flynn will be on a four-day visit to Nepal. He is coming to Nepal wrapping up his four-day visit to India.

Flynn had a bilateral meeting with Indian Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Manoj Pande on Tuesday. Nepali Army Spokesperson and Brigadier General Narayan Silwal told The Rising Nepal on Wednesday said that US military officials under the leadership of Flynn were coming to Nepal on a goodwill visit. According to him, Flynn is scheduled to meet Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Friday.

Flynn will speak at an event hosted by the US Embassy in Kathmandu.

Ahead of Prime Minister Deuba's forthcoming visit to the United States, CoAS Sharma is scheduled to visit USA this June.

Agencies

Landslide Disrupted Traffic In Narayangarh-Mugling Road
Jun 09, 2022
Switzerland, Nepal Sign Agreement For The Implementation of ReMi Project
Jun 09, 2022
Turkey, Russia Discuss Ukraine Grain Shipments
Jun 09, 2022
India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths
Jun 08, 2022
Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin
Jun 08, 2022

More on National

Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 minutes ago
Kishore Nepal Journalism Award Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Switzerland, Nepal Sign Agreement For The Implementation of ReMi Project By Agencies 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Shivasatakshi Municipality In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 46 minutes ago
Japanese Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 41 minutes ago
UN PEACEKEEPER Nepalis Honored By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
NEA Exported 236 MW Of Electricity To India On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
AEPC To Distribute Free Induction Stove To The Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
Landslide Disrupted Traffic In Narayangarh-Mugling Road By Agencies Jun 09, 2022
Social Exclusion And Major Thematic Trends In Nepal By Nelson Mandal Jun 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75